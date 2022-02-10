US speedskating drought in China could end soon

Erin Jackson of the United States skates during a speedskating practice session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson shocked herself by making the U.S. Olympic speedskating team four years ago. She’d only been on the ice four months. Now she’s the favorite to win the 500 meters in Beijing.

The former inline and roller derby skater from sunny Florida has made huge strides since 2018.

Jackson is the first Black woman to win a World Cup race. She dominated this season by winning four of the Erieight races and medaling in two others.

Jackson slipped at the U.S. trials and finished third but Brittany Bowe gave up her spot in the 500 to Jackson and says her friend is at the top of her game and will show the world in Beijing.