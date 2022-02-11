Tight protocols keep COVID at bay in Beijing

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — Since Jan. 23, over 1.1 million COVID-19 tests have been taken in Beijing’s closed loop with only 418 people testing positive. China’s plans to keep the Olympic games safe seems to be working.

Planning for an event of this magnitude is a monumental challenge in the best of times, but not a single event has been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19.

“Please rest assured that within or outside the loop, it’s pretty safe. And the current control and prevention system has been quite effective. We’ll stick to the current rule,” Chun Huang, of the International Olympic Committee, said, speaking through a translator.

As a matter of fact, of the 510 members of the U.S. delegation, not a single one tested positive on Wednesday. Only one is currently in isolation.

After American figure skater Vincent Zhou tested positive and had to withdraw from the men’s competition, he posted on Instagram saying that he had done everything to avoid COVID-19 and had isolated himself so much that it was crushing at times.

Ice dancer Madison Hubbell says it’s another layer of pressure the athletes have had to deal with.

“I think that everyone that has lived through these past two years has gotten used to the new normal. There is testing every day to keep everyone safe, there’s mask protocol and hand sanitizer. Who isn’t used to that at this point? So, the competition remains just as competitive and just as spirited. The Olympic dream certainly has not changed at all. Everyone is doing their part to make sure these Olympics feel just as special as any other,” Hubbell said.