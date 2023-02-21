10-Day Forecast

Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
71°
Sign Up
Augusta
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
WJBF Breaking News Stream
Animals and Pets
Automotive News
BestReviews
Business & Consumer
Cold Case Project
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Domestic Violence | Hidden Crime
Education News
Gas Prices
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Press Releases
Recalls
South Carolina News
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Live VIPIR 6 Severe Weather Guide
Hurricane Tracker
Jenna’s Science Corner
Request a School Talk
Sports
ACC Football
College Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Community
Best of the Class
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Children First
WJBF Coffee Club
Columbia County Ribbon Cutting Submissions
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Livable Communities
Safety Matters
Salute to Service
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Featured Series
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Eating Local in the CSRA
Hometown History
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Salute to Service
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Top Stories
Hometown History: Springfield Baptist Church
Video
Top Stories
Augusta Partnership for Children
Video
Vance’s Bakery Bar
Video
Dr. Rodolfo Machado from Doctors Hospital Discusses …
Video
An Update with Realty One Group Visionaries
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Watch WJBF
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Programming Guide
Download WJBF News App
Download Live VIPIR 6 App
Sign-Up for Email Alerts
Television Park Productions
Regional News Partners
ABC News Live Stream
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
10-Day Forecast
Forecast
Skyview Network
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Trending Stories
Two charged with Murder after deadly shooting on …
Amber Alert Canceled: Boy found safe, 13-y/o girl …
Defense to resume witness testimony in Murdaugh trial
Owners nod to possible Sno-Cap expansion in Evans
Florida man arrested for Rape in Augusta
Richmond County School System hosts transportation …