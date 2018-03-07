Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, March 7, 2018
CSRA (WJBF) -
TODAY: Clear and chilly early with temps in the middle 40s. Sunny and windy for the afternoon. Winds will be from the West at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. The majority of the CSRA is under a wind advisory through 7pm today.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows of 32. Winds West at 5 to 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 60.
