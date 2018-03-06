Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, March 6, 2018

By: John Lynn

Posted: Mar 06, 2018 07:24 AM EST

Updated: Mar 06, 2018 07:24 AM EST

CSRA (WJBF) - TODAY: Cloudy with rain showers. An isolated thunderstorm possible with a high of 62.

TONIGHT: Showers early then clearing late with lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cool. Winds West at 10-20 mph with highs in the low 60s.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


CSRA News

Weird News

Video Center

Latest CSRA News

Video Center