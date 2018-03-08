Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Thursday, March 8, 2018

By: John Lynn

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 07:16 AM EST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 07:16 AM EST

CSRA (WJBF) - TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool with a high of 58.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows below 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool with a high of 62.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


