Learn about the Lakeside High School Show Choir Soundsations

Lakeside High School Show Choir, Soundsation, is on set with us in this segment of The Dish.

More about Soundsation:

The Lakeside High School Show Choir Soundsation began in 1992 and started competing in 1995. In April of 2002, the Show Choir was selected to compete in the Fame National Show Choir Competition in Branson, Missouri as representatives of the state of Georgia. They have traveled throughout Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Indiana attending festivals and competitions winning numerous awards.

Seven years ago the director and parents decided to host the only show choir competition in Georgia to promote this type of performing group throughout the state. They felt the community would like the opportunity to see a variety of show choirs; another aspect of the fine arts that many people are not aware exist.

Show Choirs are like watching a sporting event. It’s a competition that highlights a team working together to demonstrate vocal music and dancing, a live band of 10 – 12 instrumentalists who accompany the group and a backstage crew who moves props around as needed.

The Georgia Vocal Invitational is attended by show choirs from all over the southeastern United States including Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, February 24th. Doors open at 10:00a.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. The Large group division will begin at 3:15p.m. and the LHS Show Choir will perform at 4:45p.m.