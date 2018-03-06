Tim Lincecum arrives at Rangers' camp

By: Michael Wesp

SURPRISE, Arizona (NEXSTAR) - "Big Time Timmy Jim" arrived in Surprise, Arizona, Tuesday for his first day with the Texas Rangers.

Tim Lincecum hasn't been officially announced by the organization yet, but an agreement has been reached, pending a physical.

His role with the club has not been clearly defined, but he is expected to be used as a reliever. The possibility of a starting role in the future has not been ruled out.

The former All-Star pitcher played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2016 and the prior nine seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

His career ERA is 3.74, but he had his worst year in 2016 with an ERA of 9.16 in nine appearances.

 

