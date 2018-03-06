LIST: 2018 Rangers themed nights
ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) - Looking to go to a Texas Rangers game this season? The franchise will be offering special themed nights throughout the year.
Below are the special events scheduled throughout the season:
For more on a specific night, head to the Rangers website.
Friday, April 6 - Keller ISD Night
Sunday, April 8 - Youth Baseball/Softball Day #1/Ft. Worth ISD Day
Friday, April 20 - Carroll ISD Night/African American Heritage Night
Saturday, April 21 - Police Appreciate Night #1
Sunday, April 22 - Boy Scout & Girl Scout Parade Day/ Texas A&M University-Commerce Day/ Jesuit Dallas Family Day
Monday, April 23 - Everman ISD Night
Tuesday, April 24 - Texas Woman's University Night
Thursday, May 3 - Texas Christian University Night/Burleson ISD Night
Friday, May 4 - Arlington ISD Night
Sunday, May 6 - Dino Day/Allen ISD Family Day
Monday, May 21 - Marine Corps Appreciation Night
Tuesday, May 22 - Texas Tech University Night
Friday, May 25 - University of North Texas Night
Wednesday, June 6 - Class of '18 Night
Thursday, June 7 - Hardin-Simmons Night/Crowley ISD Night
Friday, June 8 - Beltre the Giraffe Birthday/ Baylor University Night
Saturday, June 9 - SFA University Night
Sunday, June 10 - Youth Baseball/Softball Day #2
Friday, June 15 - Texas A&M University Night/ Army Appreciation Night
Tuesday, June 26 - Abilene Christian University
Wednesday, June 27 - United States Special Operations Night
Friday, June 29 - Beatles Night/ University of Oklahoma Night
Saturday, June 30 - Margaritaville Night/ University of Texas Night
Tuesday, July 3 - Navy Appreciation Night
Wednesday, July 4 - Air Force Appreciation Night
Saturday, July 21 - Oklahoma State University Night
Wednesday, July 25 - Xmas in July
Thursday, August 16 - Coast Guard Appreciation Night
Saturday, August 18 - Teacher Appreciation Night
Friday, August 31 - Firefighter/ First Responder Weekend
Saturday, September 1 - Police Appreciation Night #2
Monday, September 17 - Dallas Baptist University Night
Tuesday, September 18 - University of Texas at Arlington Night
Friday, September 21 - Last Chance Theme Night/Oktoberfest
Saturday, September 22 - Whataburger Night
