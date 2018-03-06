Rivals Laney, Josey prepare for state championship showdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) - Laney and Josey will meet for a remarkable fifth and final time this season, but this time, it’ll determine the girls GHSA Class 2A state champion.

The Wildcats won all four regular season meetings and are seeking their third title in the past four years, while Josey hopes to take home its first championship since 1998.

“It’s so much history when it comes to Josey and Laney,” Eagles coach Jawan Bailey said. “The historic area of Augusta, Georgia and what these two schools mean to that area and that community, but this decides who the state champions are going to be. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Laney has the title game experience but with Josey on the other side this year, the atmosphere should be on another level.

“Everybody is going to come in there,” Laney junior Jaiden Hamilton said. “[It’ll] be more intense and the crowd is going to be more full and loud.”

The game will be played at 2 p.m. this Wednesday in Macon.

Continue watching WJBF for more coverage leading up to and following the big game.