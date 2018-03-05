North Augusta goes back-to-back, beating Wilson for state title again
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF Sports) - For the second-straight year, North Augusta defeated Wilson to win the SCHSL 4A state championship. The Yellow Jackets stifling defense locked down Wilson for a 52-34 victory.
“I think I’m more proud of them this year than last year,” head coach Crystal Cummings said. “We faced some adversity. We had that loss back in December and just their work and the intelligence of the team — understanding what the goal was the whole time and being able to get it done. I’m super proud of them.”
That loss was the only one North Augusta suffered the past two seasons as the Jackets have gone on an incredible 54-1 run.
“To win the state championship my junior year, that’s great,” senior Sarah Crews said. “But your senior year you want to finish it off right. To win it two times in a row, that is crazy. It feels great.”
