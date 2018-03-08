Laney beats Josey to earn third state title in four years
MACON, Ga. (WJBF Sports) - The Laney Wildcats got the best of rival Josey for the fifth and final time this season to win their second-straight state championship and third in the past four years.
"It feels great," Laney head coach Otis Smart said." "[Feels] fantastic. Three out of four years. It's unbelievable."
Senior De'sha Benjamin -- who will play college basketball at the University of Alabama -- led the Wildcats with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
"It's history, really," senior De'sha Benjamin said. "Playing Josey, our rival -- in state rival. It's on an honor really."
Josey finishes the season with a 29-5 record with all five loses coming against Laney.
Meanwhile, Laney has won 62-straight games and back-to-back state championships.
