Laney beats Josey to earn third state title in four years

By: Nathan Palm

Posted: Mar 07, 2018 08:24 PM EST

Updated: Mar 07, 2018 08:33 PM EST

MACON, Ga. (WJBF Sports) - The Laney Wildcats got the best of rival Josey for the fifth and final time this season to win their second-straight state championship and third in the past four years.

"It feels great," Laney head coach Otis Smart said." "[Feels] fantastic. Three out of four years. It's unbelievable." 

Senior De'sha Benjamin -- who will play college basketball at the University of Alabama -- led the Wildcats with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

"It's history, really," senior De'sha Benjamin said. "Playing Josey, our rival -- in state rival. It's on an honor really."

Josey finishes the season with a 29-5 record with all five loses coming against Laney.

Meanwhile, Laney has won 62-straight games and back-to-back state championships.

