Aquinas boys playing for first state championship Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) - Aquinas already made it to the Final Four for the first time since 2013 with Ahmed Hill, but now the Irish are focusing on winning its first state championship in program history.

"It's a blessing because all three years I haven't got to this point yet," senior Tre Gomillion said. "But it's a blessing to get to this point my senior year and go out with a bang."

Gomillion and fellow senior teammate Trent Bowdre share a special connection with second-year Aquinas head coach Darren Douglas, who coached team on the AAU level in 7th and 8th grade.

"He's like a second father," Bowdre said. "I can come to him with anything. Me and him don't always click but at the end of the day, we love each other."

That history together would certainly add to the experience of capturing a title on Friday.

"We wanna soak it in," Douglas said. "I'll never get to coach these seniors again. It's been a really long ride and I'm just happy. Like Tre and Trent and some of those guys I've known since 7th grade and to be able to have a chance to finish it with a championship is just awesome."

Aquinas plays St. Francis at Georgia Tech for the GHSA Class A private school title. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m. Tune in to WJBF NewsChannel 6 at 11 p.m. for the championship recap.