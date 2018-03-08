Bus Stop Forecast Thursday, March 8, 2018
CSRA (WJBF) - TODAY: Temps below freezing this morning with a clear sky. Sunny and cool for the afternoon with a high of 58. Winds will be West 5 to 15 mph.
CSRA News
- Multi-Vehicle Accident Snarls Traffic
- Crash on I-20 in Grovetown Causing Traffic Delays
- One person in custody after deadly stabbing in Augusta
- Scholar Athlete: Lincoln County's William LeRoy
- Cemeteries bicentennials prompt call for maintenance
- Two set to battle for Augusta Mayor's office
- Win for Laney Girls is a win for region
Weird News
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
- Owner receives letter granting dog unemployment benefits
- Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round