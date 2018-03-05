Oscars 2018: Complete winners list
(ABC NEWS) - Here is the complete list:
Supporting Actor
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Makeup and Styling
- Darkest Hour - WINNER
- Victoria & Abdul
- Wonder
Costume Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread - WINNER
- The Shape of Water
- Victoria & Abdul
Documentary Feature
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
- Icarus - WINNER
- Faces Places
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Sound Editing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk - WINNER
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Dunkirk - WINNER
- The Shape of Water
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Production Design
- Beauty and the Beast
- Blade Runner 2049
- The Shape of Water - WINNER
- Dunkirk
- Darkest Hour
Foreign Language Film
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile) - WINNER
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- On Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Square (Sweden)
Supporting Actress
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya - WINNER
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Short Film - Animated
- Dear Basketball - WINNER
- Negative Space
- Garden Party
- Lou
- Revolting Rhymes
Animated Featured
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco - WINNER
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Visual Effects
- Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Kong: Skull Island
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing
- Baby Driver
- Dunkirk - WINNER
- I, Tonya
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Edith+Eddie
- Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 - WINNER
- Heroin(e)
- Knife Skills
- Traffic Stop
Short Film – Live Action
- DeKalb Elementary
- The Eleven O'Clock
- My Nephew Emmett
- The Silent Child - WINNER
- Watu Wote: All of Us
Adapted Screenplay
- Call Me By Your Name - WINNER
- The Disaster Artist
- Molly’s Game
- Mudbound
- Logan
Original Screenplay
- The Big Sick
- Get Out - WINNER
- Lady Bird
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cinematography
- Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Mudbound
- The Shape of Water
Original Score
- Dunkirk
- Panthom Thread
- The Shape of Water - WINNER
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Song
- “Mighty River,” Mudbound
- “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
- “Remember Me,” Coco - WINNER
- “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
- “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele,Get Out
- Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
- Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water - WINNER
Lead Actor
- Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - WINNER
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Lead Actress
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Picture
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water - WINNER
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
