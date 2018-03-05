Oscars 2018: Complete winners list

Mar 05, 2018

Updated: Mar 05, 2018 09:04 AM EST

(ABC NEWS) - Here is the complete list:

Supporting Actor

  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Makeup and Styling

  • Darkest Hour - WINNER
  • Victoria & Abdul
  • Wonder

Costume Design

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Darkest Hour
  • Phantom Thread - WINNER
  • The Shape of Water
  • Victoria & Abdul

Documentary Feature

  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Strong Island
  • Icarus - WINNER
  • Faces Places
  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Sound Editing

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk - WINNER
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk - WINNER
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Design

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • The Shape of Water - WINNER
  • Dunkirk
  • Darkest Hour

Foreign Language Film

  • A Fantastic Woman (Chile) - WINNER
  • The Insult (Lebanon)
  • Loveless (Russia)
  • On Body and Soul (Hungary)
  • The Square (Sweden)

Supporting Actress

  • Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya - WINNER
  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  • Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
  • Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Short Film - Animated

  • Dear Basketball - WINNER
  • Negative Space
  • Garden Party
  • Lou
  • Revolting Rhymes

Animated Featured

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco - WINNER
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

Visual Effects

  • Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • War for the Planet of the Apes

Film Editing

  • Baby Driver
  • Dunkirk - WINNER
  • I, Tonya
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Documentary Short Subject

  • Edith+Eddie
  • Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 - WINNER
  • Heroin(e)
  • Knife Skills
  • Traffic Stop

Short Film – Live Action

  • DeKalb Elementary
  • The Eleven O'Clock
  • My Nephew Emmett
  • The Silent Child - WINNER
  • Watu Wote: All of Us

Adapted Screenplay

  • Call Me By Your Name - WINNER
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Molly’s Game
  • Mudbound
  • Logan

Original Screenplay

  • The Big Sick
  • Get Out - WINNER
  • Lady Bird
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography

  • Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Mudbound
  • The Shape of Water

Original Score

  • Dunkirk
  • Panthom Thread
  • The Shape of Water - WINNER
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Song

  • “Mighty River,” Mudbound
  • “Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
  • “Remember Me,” Coco - WINNER
  • “Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
  • “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Director

  • Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
  • Jordan Peele,Get Out
  • Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
  • Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water - WINNER

Lead Actor

  • Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
  • Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - WINNER
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Lead Actress

  • Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
  • Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  • Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Picture

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water - WINNER
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

