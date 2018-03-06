Vote to create downtown parking subcommittee

By: George Eskola

Posted: Mar 05, 2018 05:27 PM EST

Updated: Mar 06, 2018 09:07 AM EST

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) - Parking in downtown Augusta could be getting a lot more city attention.

With the Broad Street area growing, parking is becoming more critical downtown.

Tuesday, Commissioners are scheduled to vote on creating a downtown parking sub-committee.

Officials say it's something Commissioners need to address.

"I think you put all the stakeholders in the room. I think the mayor has been working on it a little bit, getting those individuals involved. It's obviously going to be a commission decision but we've got to do something," said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Frantom says a plan where visitors downtown pay to park needs to be one options the subcommittee considers.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


CSRA News

Weird News

Video Center

Latest CSRA News

Video Center