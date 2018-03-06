Vote to create downtown parking subcommittee
AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) - Parking in downtown Augusta could be getting a lot more city attention.
With the Broad Street area growing, parking is becoming more critical downtown.
Tuesday, Commissioners are scheduled to vote on creating a downtown parking sub-committee.
Officials say it's something Commissioners need to address.
"I think you put all the stakeholders in the room. I think the mayor has been working on it a little bit, getting those individuals involved. It's obviously going to be a commission decision but we've got to do something," said Commissioner Sean Frantom.
Frantom says a plan where visitors downtown pay to park needs to be one options the subcommittee considers.
