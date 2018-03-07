Two set to battle for Augusta Mayor's office

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) - Political newcomer Gould Hagler, is no longer just talking the talk he's walking the walk taking the big step of entering the race for mayor of Augusta.

"Yes sir it is I'm looking forward to a lot of hard work and meeting a lot of constituents and getting out there in Richmond County and making it known who I am and what I stand for, said Hagler.

Hagler is challenging Mayor Hardie Davis who was already a well known office holder when he won the mayors race four years ago capturing nearly 75 percent of the vote, so how does an untried candidate overcome that.

"I was a big supporter of Hardie's when he ran but i think it's time for a change and a lot of citizens of Augusta Richmond County feel the same," said Hagler.

Hagler's qualifying puts two names officially on the ballot, but there's been talk others including the vice Chairman of the Coliseum Authority Brad Usry,who is waiting and seeing.

"I wish all the candidates best of luck, and see who qualifies," said Usry.