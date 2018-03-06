Shooting Investigation underway in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.
It happened just after 10:30 Monday evening on Mt. Auburn Street near Montgomery Street.
Richmond County Dispatch confirms that injures are reported but the extent of them is unknown at this time. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.
CSRA News
- Columbia County Commission Chair candidates qualify
- Annual Youth Forum showcases career opportunities available in CSRA
- Former Military and Law Enforcement Officer weighs in on school safety debate
- Local officer killed in line of duty honored more than 100 years after his death
- Car crash in Burke County between 2 Plant Vogtle workers leaves one dead
- Shooting Investigation underway in Richmond County
- $60M price-tag to hire armed officers for schools in South Carolina, parents argue it's worth it
Weird News
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
- Owner receives letter granting dog unemployment benefits
- Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round