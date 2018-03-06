Shooting Investigation underway in Richmond County

By: Danielle Casalie

Posted: Mar 06, 2018 03:44 AM EST

Updated: Mar 06, 2018 03:44 AM EST

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.

It happened just after 10:30 Monday evening on Mt. Auburn Street near Montgomery Street.

Richmond County Dispatch confirms that injures are reported but the extent of them is unknown at this time. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


CSRA News

Weird News

Video Center

Latest CSRA News

Video Center