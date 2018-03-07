Sheriff supports pension increase for Augusta workers
AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) - Augusta city workers have more gold to look forward to in their golden years.
Commissioners approved spending nearly one million dollars to increase retirement checks for more than 2000 city employees.
The increase was pushed by public safety workers and is supported by Sheriff Richard Roundtree, who says a better retirement plan could help his department bring in new deputies and hold on to experienced ones.
"You can get deputies to stay 30-35 years 40 years and have a healthy retirement so that's definitely a selling pitch for us when we're trying to recruit new officers," says Sheriff Richard Roundtree.
Augusta will begin budgeting for the increased pension contribution this fall and start paying it next year.
City finance officials don't expect a property tax hike will be needed to cover the cost.
