Savannah wants Augusta's Planning Director
A veteran Augusta department Director is apparently heading to a new Job.
Planning and Development Director Melanie Wilson has been on the job since August of 2013.
But she confirms she is the sole finalist for the Executive Director of the Metropolitan Planning Commission in Savannah.
Wilson, who oversaw a reorganization of the Augusta's Planning Department did not want to comment on the job offer, because the final vote on the position is not until next week.
CSRA News
- SC Cyber expands operations to North Augusta, commits to growing defense for state
- Sheriff supports pension increase for Augusta workers
- Local businessman files complaint against local radio talk show host, stating he fears for his life
- Two arrested for transporting over $800k worth of drugs in Columbia County
- Empowering Women Event kicking off in CSRA
- Golden Apple: Janet Bruyninckx
- New Candidate enters Commission 4 race
Weird News
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
- Owner receives letter granting dog unemployment benefits
- Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round
Latest CSRA News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-