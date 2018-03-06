Savannah wants Augusta's Planning Director

By: George Eskola

Posted: Mar 06, 2018 06:52 PM EST

Updated: Mar 06, 2018 06:52 PM EST

  A veteran Augusta department Director is apparently heading to a new Job. 

Planning and Development Director Melanie Wilson has been on the job since August of 2013. 

But she confirms  she is the sole finalist for the Executive Director of the Metropolitan Planning Commission in Savannah.

Wilson, who oversaw a reorganization of the Augusta's Planning Department did not want to comment on the job offer, because the final vote on the position is not until next week. 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


