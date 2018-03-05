Richmond County rightsizing, rezoning meetings

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - If you're the parent of a Richmond County student, listen up.

Two more meetings to discuss a rightsizing plan will be held this week.

The first will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Richmond County School Board building.

A second one will be at the same location on Thursday at 6 p.m.