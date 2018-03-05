Richmond County rightsizing, rezoning meetings

By: Mike Lepp

Posted: Mar 05, 2018 11:41 AM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2018 11:41 AM EST

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - If you're the parent of a Richmond County student, listen up.

Two more meetings to discuss a rightsizing plan will be held this week.

The first will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Richmond County School Board building.

A second one will be at the same location on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


CSRA News

Weird News

Video Center

Latest CSRA News

Video Center