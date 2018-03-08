One person in custody after deadly stabbing in Augusta
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - One person is behind bars after a deadly stabbing overnight in Richmond County.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says it happened at 12:20 Thursday morning at a residence on the 2500 block of Wheeler Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found that 54 year old Darryl Chestnut had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just after 1:00 am.
During the course of the investigations, deputies learned that 25 year old Sade Hogan was at the residence with Chestnut and another female. According to a witness, Hogan became upset and began arguing with Chestnut.
Investigators say that when Chestnut tried to calm her down, Hogan stabbed him. Officials say it is unclear at the time about the relationship between the suspect and the victim.
Sade Hogan was transported to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where she was charged with Murder and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of Crime.
The investigation is still ongoing.
CSRA News
- Multi-Vehicle Accident Snarls Traffic
- Crash on I-20 in Grovetown Causing Traffic Delays
- One person in custody after deadly stabbing in Augusta
- Scholar Athlete: Lincoln County's William LeRoy
- Cemeteries bicentennials prompt call for maintenance
- Two set to battle for Augusta Mayor's office
- Win for Laney Girls is a win for region
Weird News
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
- Owner receives letter granting dog unemployment benefits
- Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round