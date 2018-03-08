One person in custody after deadly stabbing in Augusta

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 25 year old Sade Hogan is in custody charged with murder after a deadly stabbing.

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - One person is behind bars after a deadly stabbing overnight in Richmond County.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says it happened at 12:20 Thursday morning at a residence on the 2500 block of Wheeler Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found that 54 year old Darryl Chestnut had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just after 1:00 am.

During the course of the investigations, deputies learned that 25 year old Sade Hogan was at the residence with Chestnut and another female. According to a witness, Hogan became upset and began arguing with Chestnut.

Investigators say that when Chestnut tried to calm her down, Hogan stabbed him. Officials say it is unclear at the time about the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

Sade Hogan was transported to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where she was charged with Murder and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of Crime.

The investigation is still ongoing.