North Augusta discussing parking fine increase

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) - The penalty for parking illegally could soon be steeper. The City of North Augusta is discussing raising their parking fines from $5 to $20. City leaders say the new stadium, SRP Park, was the driving factor behind the change.

When you show up to a Greenjackets game, you will pay $5 to park in the deck. Right now, that is the same price as a parking fine. City leaders fear if its $5 to park legally and illegally then people will simply park where ever is most convenient. They want to raise the penalty to $20 as a deterrent.

The ordinance passed unanimously during the first two readings to raise the illegal parking fee from $5 to $20 in North Augusta. City Administrator Todd Glover explains why they need the change.

“We really needed to create a fine that was indeed a fine. It was a penalty for doing it,” Glover says.

Glover adds, this does not mean officers are going to start slinging out tickets left and right. “The main impetus for this was Riverside Village, but it does allow them the strength to write those tickets elsewhere if we do have problems,” Glover describes.

Lt. Verne Sadler has been with North Augusta Public Safety since 1984. He says, a parking ticket would run you $5 back then also. “They have never changed in the 33 years that I have been here,” says Lt. Sadler.

City Administrator Todd Glover points out this will be a learning curve for people who live in and around North Augusta.

“Our folks are not accustomed to parking in parking decks or paying for parking. We have nowhere in North Augusta where you pay to park,” he says about the current parking state.

There has been concern about how quickly and safely people will be able to exit SRP Park. Lt. Sadler says a higher ticket price will help stadium traffic move more smoothly.

“Hopefully it will get people to put their cars in legal parking spaces, which will, they won’t be bunching up on the roads and causing congestion that way,” Lt. Sadler explains.

He lists where those legal spaces will be.

“The 2 decks, the municipal building, we’re working to try to get an agreement with some of the local churches. We’ve got on street parking on Georgia Avenue and West Avenue,” says Lt. Sadler.

They anticipate the sold-out season opener of UGA vs. Clemson will be the biggest challenge. However, they expect only a select few events will be a maxed out affair.

Busy or not, the punishment intensifies if you ignore a parking ticket. After 3 days, if they are not paid, they double. If you rack up too many your car could be towed or booted.

The final vote for the ordinance is March 19th during the North Augusta City Council meeting. If it passes, the new $20 tickets take effect immediately.