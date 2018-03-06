New Candidate enters Commission 4 race
AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) - The race is on for Augusta's 4th District Commission seat.
Retired heath care worker Betty Reece announcing her intentions to challenge incumbent Sammie Sias.
Reece is a former League of Women Voters president na leader of the Richmond County Neighborhood Alliance...
She has these promises for the voters.
"Be transparent, I will be assessable to my community in district four I will work to improve economic development I will also work to bring jobs," says Reece.
Reece is married and has four grandchildren, the election is May 22nd..
