New Candidate enters Commission 4 race

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) - The race is on for Augusta's 4th District Commission seat.

Retired heath care worker Betty Reece announcing her intentions to challenge incumbent Sammie Sias.

Reece is a former League of Women Voters president na leader of the Richmond County Neighborhood Alliance...

She has these promises for the voters.

"Be transparent, I will be assessable to my community in district four I will work to improve economic development I will also work to bring jobs," says Reece.

Reece is married and has four grandchildren, the election is May 22nd..