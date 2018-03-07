Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF) - A local businessman has filed a report against a local radio talk show host.

A Columbia County incident report states that Joe Mullins has become increasingly concerned with comments radio host Austin Rhodes has continued to make about him during the, "Austin Rhodes Show."

According to the report, Mullins provided audio recordings from the show on February 27, 2018.

Mullins says that during the broadcast, Rhodes talked about firearms and then proceeded to compare Mullins to a snake and stated, "Snakes have to be dispatched or killed."

Because of the alleged statement, Mullins expressed concern for his and his family's safety.

Mullins also claims he received two calls from a blocked number, the first being March 3 where a male allegedly told Mullins, "Rattlesnakes need to be killed."

Mullins says he didn't answer the second call.

The incident report goes on to say that law enforcement listened to the tape recordings of Rhode's show in their entirety and heard nothing that indicated a direct threat to Mullins and at one point Rhodes indicated that he was in no way wanting to harm Mullins physically.

A judge determined that there was not enough evidence to suggest that a criminal offense occurred.

No charges will be filed.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to Austin Rhodes.

He provided this statement: