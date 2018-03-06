Jones Pool will stay open

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) - When it comes to Jones Pool Commissioner Marion Williams says its time for a change, it needs to be replaced with a new public pool in the area.

"We need to move that location, it's in a bad location, back in there, we can find another public pool to build, and do that," says Commissioner Marion Williams.

But Williams desire to replace Jones pool worried some fellow commissioners who feel that could also mean closing it down with the summer pool season fast approaching,and

"No matter if it should stay or go, let's assume they want to close it I still think it ought to be open this summer, up until you get another site, I don't want to close it with no where else immediatly to go," says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

But the Recreation Master-Plan stated the pool is a candidate for closing due to low usage.

"f there is low attendance or participation at that pool maybe we need to close it down closing it down tearing it out putting it somewhere else maybe it's too soon to look at that," saud Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The Recreation Drector agrees saying there are no plans to close Jones pool this summer because it will be needed as renovations are being considered at other city pools.

"ehave to have it in place, if Dyess and If Bernie Ward are under renovation at the same time then the kids do have somewhere to go during the summer," said Recreation and Parks Director Glenn Parker.

Commissioner Williams wants to see Jones Pool replaced in the future, but says he's not for closing it this summer as he waits for that to take place.

"t's not so much about closing the pool, it's about bringing attention to the pool, and let them know what conditions it is and what's around it, said Commissioner Marion Williams.

The Recreation Director says there's money budgeted for Jones Pool to to be open this summer, and depending on other pool renovations it looks like next summer as well.

As for its future the quarter of a million dollar master plan does not call for a new Jones Pool, it recommends re-purposing it as a splash pad or consolidating it with nearby Dyess Pool.

