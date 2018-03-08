Remains believed to be human found in woods on Golden Camp Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has just released that remains appearing to be human have been found off Golden Camp road Thursday afternoon.  

The investigation into this case is in its early stages and investigators have requested the assistance of a forensic anthropologist.  

No further information is available at this time.

