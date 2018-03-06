Former Military and Law Enforcement Officer weighs in on school safety debate

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - South Carolina lawmakers are weighing their options to prevent future school shootings.

A mass shooting at a high school in Florida, that killed 17 people, has put a spotlight on school security across the nation. Here at home, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says he's willing to spend whatever it takes to protect our children.

The owner of an Aiken private security company says the state is flooded with Military Veterans and former Law Enforcement Officers looking for work that will gladly step up and protect our youngest citizens.

"I can think of no better person qualified to protect our children than a seasoned, highly trained, mature Veteran." President and CEO of Powell Asset Protection Agency Clifford Powell told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Powell Asset Protection Agency, started by Clifford Powell, is a SLED certified private security contractor that hires combat Veterans with real world skills and training.

The company has provided security for events at area schools, including the Battle of the Bands at Midland Valley High until 2016. The agents are contracted for special events.

Most high schools in Aiken County have fulltime security on campus, but the same protection is not provided to many elementary and middle schools.

"When you think about it, we put armed guards at the local light bill outlet, where you pay your light bill." Powell said. "But we don't put an armed officer at a school where our most precious resources are at."

The price-tag of putting armed officers at every school in the state? $60 million dollars in the first year. According to the South Carolina Department of Education the initial cost to hire and train an officer is around $110,000 dollars.

Powell says if the state goes that route, they need to consider on-going training for school officers.

"These guys that are out creating the active shooter scenario, they are going to switch it up." He said.

The Governor has asked for $5 million dollars to begin increasing security in schools. However, he's made it clear hiring armed officers would come before the state considers arming teachers.

"If I have a person who is walking down the hallway, who is mentally deranged or just has something to prove, [and] wants to make a statement and he's coming to that classroom to shoot one of my grandchildren... Do I really want that teacher to step out and engage him? You bet I do." Powell told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Powell says metal detectors and surveillance cameras are security measure that schools can implement immediately.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.