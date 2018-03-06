Evans High School students create "March for our Lives CSRA"

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF) - Four Evans High School students are working on creating a local movement in response to the latest mass school shooting in Florida.

"I remember reading about it and thinking oh my God, this can't be happening already again," said Student Emily Ball.

On March 14, students throughout Columbia County will take part in "National School Walkout Day."

In response, Columbia County middle and high schools will hold rallies indoors regarding gun control and school safety.

"We need our administrators and our teachers and our school board to do something about it. So I hope March 14 shows that we are passionate about this issue and we want something done," said Student Emilie Powell.

Ball expects it to be a peaceful discussion among peers.

"We just want our school to come together and stand in unity. That's one of the things we've been advocating for the whole time," said Ball.

This group of girls is behind the, "March for our Lives CSRA," one of several similar marches that will be held across the United States on March 24.

The mission: to raise awareness of school safety and prompt state and federal leaders to take a hard look at gun laws.

Abby Brooks says enough was enough when the first school shooting happened.

"We're just looking for regulated control, we're not looking to ban guns, we're not looking to take away your guns. We're just looking for a way to get guns out of the hands of people who don't deserve to have them," said Brooks.

"It affects everyone in the area. So, I think that it's important that we all come together on the issue. Because, even if you disagree on how we're going about it, I think everyone can agree that there's something that needs to be done," said Student Alyssa Johnson.

And these young women say this is a movement that goes beyond the month of March.

"We're going to be the next voters. We're going to be the next generation that will get to vote and decide who goes into office, so I think our opinions are very valid," said Powell.

"We're for gun control, not gun banning. There's a difference," said Johnson.

The teens are working on the route for their march.

They hope to march from the Columbia County Board of Education along Hereford Farm Road and Cox Road, and end up at Evans High.

If you'd like to learn more about the march, you can visit the Facebook Page.

Here's the link: https://www.facebook.com/March-For-Our-Lives-CSRA-1668411373217557/?hc_ref=ARRdgNYk8tsds3h_WKKIc1d6qS1NSAV7EAdkAHA6pxkr5pKgMDcI23VBT9Z8ibHJQn4&fref=nf