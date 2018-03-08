AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) - John Barrett and his wife Amber's home backs up to Raes Creek, so they were pleased and excited to see city leaders on the Broad Street exit bridge checking out the section of creek known as Upper Lake Olmstead. It's an area of the creek the Barretts know quite well.

"We've tried to kayak from the canal back to our house, and once you go under the bridge, you just hit sand, it's probably three inches at the point right there," said John Barrett.

Lake Olmstead is a popular recreation site and has been one for years. It also helps control flooding along Raes Creek, but it hasn't been dredged for 25 years.

"Right now there are sediments, three of four feet, of sediment in certain places. We're going to remove that to create more storage," says Engineering Department Director Hameed Malik.

That's good news for the Barrett, who say this part of the creek is all clogged up.

"This pond, and lower end, is where it just seems to be filled with sediment," said John.

City leaders not only checked out Lake Olmstead but heard about the plans to spend sales tax money at the park

One point four million dollars in upgrades.

Dredging the lake is something engineers are working on but it will be a benefit on the recreation side as well.

"We have the dragon boat races, the rowing regatta, those kind of events in here and a lot of people kayak down the canal, and come into lake Olmstead, it's a further option for those guys so we're exited to have that done," said Recreation Director Glenn Parker.

You want to see it dredged as well.

"Absolutely," he said.

But engineers say those who want to see Lake Olmstead dredged will be waiting for another year.

City leaders also toured Hiers Pond and Lake Aumond, which are also on Raes Creek and as we reported two weeks ago are scheduled to be dredged starting after Masters.