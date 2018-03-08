Crash on I-20 in Grovetown Causing Traffic Delays

By: WJBF Staff

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 08:01 AM EST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 08:02 AM EST

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WJBF) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on scene of an accident on I-20 Eastbound in Grovetown that is causing delays.

It happened just after 7:30 this morning near Mile Marker 190 just after the Grovetown Exit. Injuries are reported and the Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A witness tells NewsChannel Six that an 18 wheeler went into the median. And as a result, four vehicles behind the tractor trailer reportedly wrecked. At least one vehicle overturned.

We do have a crew on the way to the scene so stay tuned for more on this developing story.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


CSRA News

Weird News

Video Center

Latest CSRA News

Video Center