Crash on I-20 in Grovetown Causing Traffic Delays

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WJBF) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on scene of an accident on I-20 Eastbound in Grovetown that is causing delays.

It happened just after 7:30 this morning near Mile Marker 190 just after the Grovetown Exit. Injuries are reported and the Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A witness tells NewsChannel Six that an 18 wheeler went into the median. And as a result, four vehicles behind the tractor trailer reportedly wrecked. At least one vehicle overturned.

We do have a crew on the way to the scene so stay tuned for more on this developing story.