AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Decades after it first opened, Jones Pool on Holley Street is showing it's age. But when the weather warms, neighbors say it's still a place where kids come to swim and have fun.

"They use it every year, when they open up, from the time they open and close, I think it still should be used," said Shellie Sapp who lives near Jones Pool.

Commissioner Marion Williams grew up using the pool, but says it's current location across from this heavy industry, and its age and lack of upkeep is not what's needed here now.

"It needs to be filled in and closed down and do something else with it. We need to find a nice place for a public pool in 2018. I wouldn't want to say this is the city pool you have to go to," said Commissioner Williams.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote Tuesday on having the rec department do a feasibility study to determine of Jones Pool should be renovated or shut down.

In 2016, the recreation Master Plan said Jones Pool was under used and a candidate for closing and Williams doesn't think any more study is needed.

"This pool needs to be gone, it ain't going to happen as soon as I want it to happen but it ought to be gone," said Commissioner Williams.

Do you want it to be closed this summer?

"I'd like it to be closed this summer," said Commissioner Williams.

But some in the neighborhood say 'fix Jones Pool', don't abandoned it.

"Closing it down and redoing it for this neighborhood and plus the neighborhood is revitalizing itself. That is something in itself to bring people back to this neighborhood," said Gwendolyn Dixon, who grew up nearby.

"I don't think they should close it because if you close it and the kids in the area where are they going," said Sapp.

The 2016 Master-plan doesn't say anything about renovating Jones Pool is says it could be closed and consolidated with nearby Dyess Pool, or repurposed as a splash pad.

The commission discussion for Tuesday is to give the Administrator and the Recreation Director 90 days to come back with a recommendation to close the pool or fix it up.