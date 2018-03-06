AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - More than two thousand Augusta city employees have a better pension plan in their future.

After months of discussions led by city public safety workers, Augusta Commissioners approved an increase in the the retirement benefits for most of the city work force.

To cover the costs, contributions from the city general fund will increase by almost $1 million dollars, but city employees will also be required to increase their contributions by more than $2 million dollars.

"The numbers look good for both sides, I support it I'm good with it I think it's going to make a huge impact on the lives and the future for the employees of Augusta our families and retirement very much for it," said Michael Thomaszewski, of the Fire Department who lead the negotiations for the employees.

The increase benefit kicks in for workers in July, the city will have to make its budget adjustment for 2019.

