Columbia County Commission Chair candidates qualify

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF) - If you've driven through Columbia County, you've seen the signs for candidates vying to be the next Columbia County Chair.

We caught up with each of them, Monday, when the formally qualified.

Tucker announced her campaign a year ago and she says she's getting a lot of support.

"We don't have any paid marketers, advertisers...everything has been grassroots. When you do look at my campaign donations you see I've got a lot of donations and a lot of those are in the $100 dollar area," said Tucker.

We also checked the other candidates donation information.

Commissioner Doug Duncan has gotten some huge donations from big businesses, including The Committee to Elect Ron Cross.

Duncan says his three years on commission helped earn Cross' support.

"I know what it's like to have to decide and make tough choices between one group and another group," said Duncan.

Mark Herbert is also raking in huge donations, though fewer than the other candidates, at this time.

Herbert says his decision to throw his name in the hat for Commission Chair is simple- He loves Columbia County.

"I'm for the whole county. I'm for Grovetown, Harlem, Appling, Leah, Martinez, Evans, So, I'm for the entire county," said Herbert.

While their campaign styles may all be different, one thing they can agree on is infrastructure in one of the fastest growing counties in the state of Georgia.

"You don't want to go out and build houses or shopping centers when there's not the infrastructure and you don't have the school system to support the people moving in," said Herbert.

Duncan says he's already behind the issue, sitting in the District 1 commission seat.

"We've got to get completed what are already in process. It's more than Washington Road and Riverwatch," said Duncan.

Tucker plans on bringing back some of the groups that once monitored growth and transportation,.

"I want to reinstate the development advisory board, reinstate the construction advisory board. I want to do those things so we can bring those key people back to the table as we grow so it's a little easier on our citizens," said Tucker.

We reached out to Commission Chair Ron Cross to see if he's running, despite contributing to Candidate Duncan's campaign.

Cross says he's still not ready to comment.

Qualifying ends on Friday.