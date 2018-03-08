Cemeteries bicentennials prompt call for maintenance
AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) - Two long time final resting places in Augusta are marking milestones.
Magnolia Cemetery has been a part of the city's history for two hundred years, so has neighboring Cedar Grove Cemetery.
This has prompted a cemetery bicentennial committee to begin efforts to raise 100-thousand dollars in cash or volunteer hours to fix up the historic cemeteries.
"We're going to be looking at businesses etcetera that do business with the city to come on board and give us some man hours. If they do asphalt we would like to see some asphalt in these cemeteries if they do tree work we would like to see some tree work donated," says Moses Todd the committees acting chairman.
The Cemeteries Bicentennial observation is scheduled for August 1st.
