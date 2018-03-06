Annual Youth Forum showcases career opportunities available in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - On Tuesday, hundreds of Aiken County high school seniors got a taste of the careers they can have after college.
During the annual Youth Forum, at Aiken Technical College, students learned about the high-paying job opportunities available in our area, including healthcare, STEM careers and manufacturing.
Students met with experts from different fields to get an idea of what employers expect from potential job candidates.
"Hiring an employee is an investment and they want to biggest bang for their buck, and [to] bring that person on board," said Workforce Development of the Lower Savannah Council of Governments Andre Anderson. "That doesn't matter whether they are 16 or 36. They want that person to have those skills in place."
The annual event is a collaborative effort between Aiken Technical College, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, South Carolina Works Lower Savannah, the Lower Savannah Council of Government and Regional Workforce Advisors of South Carolina.
