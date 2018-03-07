Two arrested for transporting over $800k worth of drugs in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - Columbia County investigators arrested two people for attempting to transport a large amount of narcotics through the county on Tuesday.
Maria Elena Albonzo and Jose Luis Marin-Dominguez are charged with Trafficking Cocaine and Trafficking Heroin. Both are being held without bond.
The sheriff's office was tipped off to a large amount of narcotics being transported in a 2008 Honda Odyssey with a South Carolina tag on I-20 in Columbia County.
The van was stopped just before 5 p.m. near mile marker 185.
A search of the vehicle found $2726 in cash, 5920 grams of cocaine and 2525 grams of heroin.
The drugs were estimated to be worth over $800,000.
