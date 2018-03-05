SC couple kills then dismembers roommate, sheriff says

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANCASTER, SC (AP) - Authorities say they have arrested a man who killed his roommate, dismembered him and tried to burn some of the remains at his South Carolina home.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said Friday that 18-year-old Austin Steele’s torso was found buried, while a skull was found nearby and bones were inside a barrel, burned.

Faile says 30-year-old Christopher Holford shot Steele in the neck about four weeks ago. The sheriff says Steele survived for several hours, but Holford did not get medical help.

The sheriff says his investigators don’t know why Holford killed Steele, who lived with him and his wife.

Holford’s wife, 19-year-old Brandy Nicole Faye Duncan, is charged as accessory after the fact.

Faile says she helped him dismember the body.

The remains were found after a tipster notified the sheriff’s office about the homicide, Thursday morning.

Holford, a registered sex offender, was also charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature in connection with an unrelated incident.