Man accused of wanting to eat child released on bond
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man accused of wanting to enslave and eat a child is out of jail on bond.
Local media outlets report that 36-year-old Justin Teeter Bensing of Myrtle Beach was released from jail last month after posting $20,000 bond.
Bensing was arrested in Greenville County in February on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor. He was one of more than 40 people facing charges after an investigation into child sex trafficking.
Bensing is accused of soliciting an undercover officer he thought was a child. Arrest warrants show Bensing asked if she was “ready to be a full-time baby maker and sex slave.”
Sheriff Will Lewis said Bensing wanted to “physically cannibalize” a child.
Court records list no attorney for Bensing.
