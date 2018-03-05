Burke County Deputy resigns after DUI crash, arrest
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - A Burke County Deputy is off the job following a DUI arrest.
Sergeant Vonshay Felton was involved in a single vehicle crash Monday morning around 2 a.m. near Riverwatch and I-20.
Felton was arrested at the scene for DUI.
This morning, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received an e-mail from Felton apologizing to the Sheriff, members of the agency and the community for his actions.
Felton has resigned effective immediately.
His arrest will be turned over to the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council for investigation.
