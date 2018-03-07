Allendale prison guard arrested for taking bribes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a South Carolina prison guard has been arrested after he took $1,246 in bribes from an inmate.
The Corrections Department says Joshua Cave was charged Tuesday with accepting a bribe and misconduct in office.
Arrest warrants say inmate Levi Bing Jr. paid Cave the bribes from September through December while they were at the Allendale Correctional Institution.
The warrants did not specify what Cave did for Bing to get the money.
Bing is serving 40-year prison sentence for the killing of a man trying to sell a car in Orangeburg County in November 2003.
Another prison guard was arrested Monday after authorities say he sold marijuana and tobacco to inmates at a different state prison.
CSRA News
- Local businessman files complaint against local radio talk show host, stating he fears for his life
- Two arrested for transporting over $800k worth of drugs in Columbia County
- Empowering Women Event kicking off in CSRA
- Golden Apple: Janet Bruyninckx
- New Candidate enters Commission 4 race
- Savannah wants Augusta's Planning Director
- Jones Pool will stay open
Weird News
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
- Owner receives letter granting dog unemployment benefits
- Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round