Target raising minimum wage to $12 per hour
(AP) - Target is raising its minimum starting pay for workers for the second time in less than a year after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.
Target, which hiked starting pay to $11 an hour last fall, said all workers this spring will receive a minimum of $12 per hour.
CEO Brian Cornell said Tuesday that Target will offer workers $15 an hour by 2020. He says Target Corp. recorded a significant spike in applicants when it boosted pay, and a better quality of worker, too.
CSRA News
- North Augusta discussing parking fine increase
- Augusta Commission increases pension benefit for most city workers
- Evans High School students create "March for our Lives CSRA"
- Columbia County Commission Chair candidates qualify
- Annual Youth Forum showcases career opportunities available in CSRA
- Former Military and Law Enforcement Officer weighs in on school safety debate
- Local officer killed in line of duty honored more than 100 years after his death
Weird News
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
- Owner receives letter granting dog unemployment benefits
- Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round