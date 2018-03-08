Barclay Bishop & Stevens Creek Church mission trip to Israel

JERUSALEM (WJBF) - NewsChannel 6's Barclay Bishop is currently on a mission trip with Stevens Creek Church in Israel.

I have been gone for a few days. I am currently in Jerusalem here in Israel here with this awesome group from Stevens Creek Church.

There are a total of 16 of us including Ronnie who is currently rocking the camera. He is our tour guide and he has been awesome so far.

Today we are at the western wall.

There is a left side for men and a right side for woman and it is just a moment unlike any other.

This is something some people may never experience in there life and if you have and get the opportunity it is once in a lifetime.

So you will see people up there getting prayer requests in the Crevasses of the wall.

People just praying and putting there hands on the all.

This has been a highlight, the whole trip has been a highlight.

Already we have been out on the Sea of Galilee, we have been to Capernaum where we saw what they believe to be Peter's house.

We will be heading to the dead sea.

We are heading to the Jordan River and we were just at the garden of Gastatem where Jesus had his last few hours before he was captured and taken to be crucified.

It's been an incredible trip and i am excited to come back and share more pictures with you on Monday!