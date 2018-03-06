National Oreo Cookie Day

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Today calls for a celebration and you might want to have a glass of milk standing by.

March 6th is National Oreo Cookie Day. The national biscuit company Nabisco, first created the Oreo in 1912, originally called the Oreo Biscuit.

It’s since become the best selling cookie across the country.

Today you can head to the store and find dozens of varieties of Oreos on the shelves.

