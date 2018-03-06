National Oreo Cookie Day
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Today calls for a celebration and you might want to have a glass of milk standing by.
March 6th is National Oreo Cookie Day. The national biscuit company Nabisco, first created the Oreo in 1912, originally called the Oreo Biscuit.
It’s since become the best selling cookie across the country.
Today you can head to the store and find dozens of varieties of Oreos on the shelves.
CSRA News
- Local officer killed in line of duty honored more than 100 years after his death
- Car crash in Burke County between 2 Plant Vogtle workers leaves one dead
- Shooting Investigation underway in Richmond County
- $60M price-tag to hire armed officers for schools in South Carolina, parents argue it's worth it
- Augusta Commissioner says old pool needs to close
- Vote to create downtown parking subcommittee
- One person dead after crash on River Road in Burke County
Weird News
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
- Owner receives letter granting dog unemployment benefits
- Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round