Golden Apple: Janet Bruyninckx
APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) - Janet Bruyninckx has teaching in her DNA.
"My mom was a teacher," Bruyninckx says. "My dad was a teacher. I've been teaching stuffed animals. I've been teaching forever. I've known forever."
Today her North Columbia Elementary 3rd graders are mastering their clock calculating skills.
"We were learning elapsed time, so how long from a start time to an end time, how long that is. How long that takes. That's tricky sometimes for 3rd graders to count how long something lasts."
Tricky, but all part of the challenge this year.
"Third grade is a huge jump from 2nd grade. The responsibility that we expect that they have. The work level that they have to do. They really have to be deep thinkers and they have to explain their thinking a lot. We really see that progress as they go through 3rd grade."
Mrs. Bruyninckx has also been known to break out a few funny voices to get and keep her students' attention.
"I'm very terrible. I must say. (that's not bad. I thought I was in England for a minute. Pretty good.) Whatever comes to mind. I'm really kind of crazy in here. We dance around. We joke around. There's just no telling."
Lots of jokes. Lots of fun. And lots of learning in Janet Bruyninckx's class at North Columbia.
"I love just the bond that you make with the families," she says. "You get different siblings. I love the bond you make with all the families, affecting their lives."
CSRA News
- Local businessman files complaint against local radio talk show host, stating he fears for his life
- Two arrested for transporting over $800k worth of drugs in Columbia County
- Empowering Women Event kicking off in CSRA
- Golden Apple: Janet Bruyninckx
- New Candidate enters Commission 4 race
- Savannah wants Augusta's Planning Director
- Jones Pool will stay open
Weird News
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
- Owner receives letter granting dog unemployment benefits
- Inside Flat Earth International Conference, where everyone believes Earth isn't round