PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the Oscars

By: Lila Gross

Posted: Mar 04, 2018 10:25 PM EST

Updated: Mar 04, 2018 10:30 PM EST

(WFLA) -- Everyone's favorite gal pal isn't known for being the most graceful.

But JLaw proved us all wrong at the 2018 Oscars when she mastered the art of multi-tasking.

While holding her chilled glass of white wine, the “Red Sparrow” actress gracefully climbed over multiple rows of seats at the Dolby Theater - without a single spill.

The 27-year-old managed to stand tall this year, after famously slipping on stage in 2013 when she won Best Actress for “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Jennifer Lawrence tripped on the red carpet a year later, coining her as Hollywood's clumsiest celebrity.

