PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the Oscars
(WFLA) -- Everyone's favorite gal pal isn't known for being the most graceful.
But JLaw proved us all wrong at the 2018 Oscars when she mastered the art of multi-tasking.
While holding her chilled glass of white wine, the “Red Sparrow” actress gracefully climbed over multiple rows of seats at the Dolby Theater - without a single spill.
The 27-year-old managed to stand tall this year, after famously slipping on stage in 2013 when she won Best Actress for “Silver Linings Playbook.”
Jennifer Lawrence tripped on the red carpet a year later, coining her as Hollywood's clumsiest celebrity.
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
