Multi-Vehicle Accident Snarls Traffic

By: Mary Morrison

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 08:46 AM EST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 09:28 AM EST

Columbia County, GA (WJBF) - Today an accident involving several vehicles caused traffic to snarl during a your morning commute.

It happened a little after 7:00 Thursday morning on Interstate 20 near mile marker 190.

Injuries are reported.

According to a witness at the scene,  Four vehicles were involved plus an 18 wheeler.

