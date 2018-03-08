Multi-Vehicle Accident Snarls Traffic

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved Traffic Alert graphic

Columbia County, GA (WJBF) - Today an accident involving several vehicles caused traffic to snarl during a your morning commute.

It happened a little after 7:00 Thursday morning on Interstate 20 near mile marker 190.

Injuries are reported.

According to a witness at the scene, Four vehicles were involved plus an 18 wheeler.

Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story