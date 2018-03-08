I-20 Westbound at Mile Marker 193 blocked due to accident

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved Traffic Alert graphic

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved Traffic Alert graphic

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - Crews responding to the scene of an accident on I-20 Westbound near mile marker 193.

We're told all lanes are blocked.

Avoid the area if possible.

GDOT expects the area to be clear around 6:30 p.m.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for the latest details as they become available.